Throwback Thursday: Well, we got Y2K right, anyhow

Pilot fish receives a new alarm clock as a gift, and it's a nice one. "This clock has an iPod dock, nature sounds, two alarms -- all the great new features," fish says.

There's even a button on the back to switch from standard to Daylight Saving Time and back. Push the button once and the clock advances an hour; push it again and the clock drops back an hour. Now that's easy.

So when March rolls around and it's time to adjust the clocks, fish makes quick work of the new alarm clock. One push of the button and -- presto! -- the clock springs forward, and fish is set for a good night's sleep.

In fact, even more than a good night's sleep. He wakes up to the morning light streaming in his bedroom window — and a clock that says it's 7:30.

Huh? "What happened to the alarm that was set for 6:40?" asks fish. "A quick check reveals that the alarm is now set for 7:40.

"It was apparently adjusted for DST along with the clock. One push of the magical DST button and the alarm is back to 6:40.

"Let's go back over the basic concepts of the time change again..."

