Top 10 file-sharing options: Dropbox, Box, Google Drive, OneDrive and more

In 2004, if you tried to share a large file, you had two options. 1: Use a file-sharing service like YouSendIt, which was brand new at the time. Or 2: Copy the file to a disc and hand (or mail) it to the recipient, a practice known not so affectionately as ‘sneakernet.’

Today, as far as file sharing goes, we have nearly endless options. Dropbox, Box, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive and Hightail — formerly YouSendIt — are among the services that enable you to share big files easily, as well as store them in the cloud, sync them across multiple devices, and collaborate on them with colleagues and clients. But there are plenty of others, ranging from basic services for consumers (Amazon Drive) to security-conscious, enterprise-level services (Tresorit).

The services we’ve chosen are listed here in alphabetical order and cover the range of options available. (This isn’t an exhaustive catalog of all services). To check file transfer times for each, I uploaded a 195MB ZIP file using an internet connection with an average 40.6 megabits/second upload speed.