Mingis on Tech: The rationale for buying an iMac Pro

Apple's iMac Pro desktop computer boasts a bevy of top-notch tech specs.

It starts with an 8-core Intel Xeon W chip, a high-end graphics card with 8GB of HBM2 memory, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD for storage and 8 USB ports (four of them USB-C/Thunderbolt). Oh, and it has a 5K retina display and comes in a space gray case to distinguish it from lesser iMacs.

Prices start at $4,999 – and with a few upgrades (18-core processor, anyone?) can easily top $10,000.

Even so, Apple expert Michael deAgonia told Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis he's getting a new iMac Pro this month, and went on to explain why.

In a word: video.

Thus ensued a debate between DeAgonia and IDG Enterprise video producer Chris Hebert – in his Mingis on Tech debut – on the merits of spending high-roller money on a computer. Hebert, who built his own video editing powerhouse for less, figures the entry-level iMac Pro offers the best bang for the buck; DeAgonia argued that the planned upgrades he has in mind will future-proof his machine.

The trio also reviewed Apple's current line-up (kinda stale) and whether the iMac Pro is likely to wind up like the Mac Pro, which went for years between meaningful updates.

For the audio-only version, click play (or catch up on all earlier episodes) below. Or you can find us on iTunes, where you can download each episode and listen at your leisure.

Happy listening, and please, send feedback or suggestions for future topics to us. We'd love to hear from you.