Microsoft claims KB 4090913 fixes last month's Win10 1709 USB bug

You may recall that last month’s cumulative update for Windows 10 Fall Creators Update (version 1709), KB 4074588, brought with it a torrent of bugs. After watching customers twist in the wind for two weeks, Microsoft finally acknowledged these bugs:

Windows Update History reports that KB4054517 failed to install because of error 0x80070643. (Bogus, an old bug; ignore it.)

(Bogus, an old bug; ignore it.) Because of an issue that affects some versions of antivirus software, this fix applies only to computers on which the antivirus ISV updated the ALLOW REGKEY. (A warning: That’s now de rigueur for all Windows updates.)

(A warning: That’s now de rigueur for all Windows updates.) After installing this update, some USB devices and onboard devices, such as a built-in laptop camera, keyboard or mouse, may stop working. This may occur when the Windows Update servicing stack incorrectly skips installing the newer version of some critical drivers in the cumulative update and uninstalls the currently active drivers during maintenance.

This may occur when the Windows Update servicing stack incorrectly skips installing the newer version of some critical drivers in the cumulative update and uninstalls the currently active drivers during maintenance. After installing this update, some devices may fail to boot with INACCESSIBLE_BOOT_DEVICE. This issue occurs when the Windows Update servicing stack incorrectly skips installing the newer version of some critical drivers in the cumulative update and uninstalls the currently active drivers during maintenance

This issue occurs when the Windows Update servicing stack incorrectly skips installing the newer version of some critical drivers in the cumulative update and uninstalls the currently active drivers during maintenance Because of an AD FS server issue that causes the WID AD FS database to become unusable after a restart, the AD FS service may fail to start. There is no way to undo the database corruption. To return your AD FS server to a functional state, you must restore it from a backup.

Yesterday’s cumulative update, KB 4090913, which brings Win10 1709 up to build 16299.251, claims to fix the third bug:

Addresses an issue in which some USB devices and onboard devices, such as a built-in laptop camera, keyboard, or mouse, stop working. This may occur when the Windows Update servicing stack incorrectly skips installing the newer version of some critical drivers in the cumulative update and uninstalls the currently active drivers during maintenance.

And that’s it. There are no other claimed benefits to this patch.

Not confident the patch fixes the Win10 1709 USB bug

Although it’s much too early to tell if the patch does, indeed, fix that bug in last month’s cumulative update, a very early reading of the tea leaves does not bode well.

An anonymous poster on AskWoody claims:

My laptop is Asus T303UA, which is very similar to Microsoft Surface Pro series … [After installing last month’s KB 4074588,] when I attached the keyboard to the laptop, the keyboard had no function at all. In the device manager, it shows unknown USB device. This morning, I uninstalled KB 4074588 and installed KB 4090913. The keyboard came back as normal. However, after few hours, It became unknown USB device again when I woke it up from standby mode.

There’s a Reddit thread on this patch where poster HotplugX says:

After login, my screen is blank and there is and error dialogue with personalised settings (Not responding) with no desktop shows up.

There are numerous reports of other installation problems, hangs and spontaneous rollbacks — typical Win10 update stuff that can frequently be solved with a trip to the new Windows Update troubleshooter. Only time will tell if those observations are due to the new cumulative update or if they’re influenced by exogenous events.

Poster neildon1 has an additional problem that appears to be unrelated to this specific patch:

I still have around 100 machines that will not install the feb update (.248), or this update(.251). The patching software vendor I use confirms the same issue. Seems the delta patch from jan was faulty, causing it to show as being installed twice. Removing the jan patch does not help. Now neither patch .248. (KB 4074588) or 251 (KB 4090913) will install with error 0x80092004.

At the same time that Microsoft released the new Win10 1709 cumulative update, we were also treated to a new Servicing Stack Update, KB 4090914. Susan Bradley has started a line of inquiry into those patches and why they’re appearing so frequently these days.

Are you have problems with KB 4090913? Come kvetch with us on the AskWoody Lounge.