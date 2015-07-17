Analysis

How IT can spy on your iPhone or Android smartphone

iOS and Android OS shield most data you care about from IT. Here’s what IT can see, what you can control and which mobile platform better protects your privacy.

Executive Editor, Computerworld |

Can your employer spy on your iPhone or Android phone?
Thinkstock
More like this

I recently applauded MobileIron for providing a tool in its mobile device management (MDM) client app that lets users see what IT is monitoring on their iOS and Android devices. User privacy is as important as corporate security, and the spy culture epitomized by the NSA, GCHQ, China, Google, Facebook, and so on has gotten way out of hand.

So what can your employer see about you on your smartphone if you let IT manage that device through an MDM tool?

Related:

Galen Gruman is executive editor of InfoWorld and author of more than 40 how-to computing books.

IT buyer’s guide to business laptops
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon