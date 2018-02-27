Oh, THERE it is!

Manager sends out an email to an IT team at this government agency, informing the group that several members have missed mandatory weekly meetings, reports a pilot fish on the team.

"The manager said they would be written up for disciplinary actions if that continued," fish says. "Nothing unusual about that.

"Then one of the remote team members replied that he hadn't missed any meetings, as the meetings were not on his calendar. To prove it, he provided a screen capture of his calendar -- which clearly showed the meetings.

"In his defense, the meetings were grayed out because the individual had not accepted the meeting invite. But it was very obvious the meetings were on the calendar.

"Some of our people appear to be unclear on how to make an excuse..."

Sharky's invitation still stands: Send me your true tale of IT life at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll snag a snazzy Shark shirt if I use it. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get Sharky's outtakes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.