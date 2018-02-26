10 ways to work better with G Suite

Even though some companies are hesitant to adopt G Suite, such cloud-based tools are on the rise in the workplace. Google estimates that 3 million businesses now use its productivity suite. If your company is one, we’ve got some ideas on how you and your colleagues can get the most out of the apps.

The key to making G Suite work for your office is to simplify and automate workflow for employees, says Akshay Mahajan, vice president of product management for EMS Software.

“[Users] won’t accept G Suite if it’s not comfortable or convenient for them,” he says. His advice: “Conquer the areas that affect the user most frequently, simplifying day-to-day tasks and eliminating frustrations.”

[ Further reading: How to use Google Drive for collaboration ]

With that in mind, here are some tips for wrangling G Suite and getting some work done.

Choose your G Suite There are three versions of G Suite (Basic, Business and Enterprise, billed monthly at $5, $10 and $25 respectively) and each has different benefits. The Business version adds some group features, such as the ability to search for documents and emails across an entire domain, or to set up a shared drive. The Enterprise edition includes more administrator and security features, including additional encryption for email and the ability to require physical security keys for access. (See pricing and plan information.) Here we’ve focused on tips for G Suite Basic that will work in the pricier versions as well.