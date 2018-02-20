22 Siri productivity tips for iPhone enterprise pros

The best productivity tools are the ones you always have with you. And when it comes to enterprise productivity, it’s pretty clear that most knowledge workers are adopting iPhones — so here are some Siri tips to help you stay productive:

Wake-up call

At night, ask Siri to set your morning alarm last thing at night.

Weather report

In the morning, after you silence your alarm, ask for a weather report: “Hey Siri, will I need an umbrella today?” If you have a HomeKit-enabled home, you may even ask it to boil the kettle. (Or heat up the water for a shower).

What’s the news?

Ask Siri, “What’s the news?” and you’ll be presented with a list of headlines from Apple News, so you can take a look while you gear up for your day.

Open apps

Siri will launch any app you have installed on your iPhone; just ask it to “Open [app name].” You can also ask it to open Settings on your behalf.

Siri-controlled apps

Open Settings>Siri & Search and look down at the list of apps.

These apps communicate with Siri to help make the assistant smarter, but some of these apps offer deeper integration — you can order a ride in Uber, for example.

These are the types of apps you can use Siri to perform useful tasks in at the moment:

Messaging

Payments

Lists and Notes

Visual Codes (QR codes, basically)

Photo Search

Workouts

Ride Booking

CarPlay

Restaurant Reservations

VoIP (Voice over IP) Calling

It is likely to take a little trial and error, but you may be surprised what you can do in some of these apps.

Search and send

Two good examples of how app integration works: You can as Siri to “find emails from [a specific contact]”, ask it to send Messages or emails, or even ask it to speak your messages for you.

Turn over the phone to stop notifications

Stop Siri and Notifications from distracting you while you are in a meeting by turning your iOS device display-side down on the table.

Relationships

If you have a contact file for a person, you can teach Siri things about them. For example, if your manager is Jane Doe, you can say “Remember Jane Doe is my manager,” and it will add this to the contact file. Then you can ask Siri to “call my manager.”

Who is calling?

One really useful tip for joggers using AirPods or other wireless headphones: You can ask Siri to tell you who is calling.

To do so, Siri will compare the incoming number with your Contacts database or let you know the number if it doesn’t have an associated contact name.

You enable this feature on your iPhone in Settings>Phone>Announce Calls where you choose Headphones Only. You can also call anyone you like with Siri, so long as they are in your Contact book. (Or ask it to search for company or personal contact details online; Siri will ask for confirmation that it has found the correct person.)

Where is everyone?

If you have enabled Find My Friends access with other members of your team, you’ll be able to ask Siri where they are (by name). This makes it easier to find each other on location or to figure out when they are in a good place to talk.

Travel time

You can ask Siri to help you figure out how long it will take to get somewhere. Ask it “How long will it take me to drive to Yosemite?” Siri can’t yet figure out public transport times, which is a bit of a fail (though it can open Maps to let you find out for yourself).

I’m late, I’m late, for an important date

You can ask Siri to send an email, iMessage or What’s App note to named contacts if you happen to be running late. These messages can be quite complex. Examples: You can say, “Send a message to Bryan that I’m running 25 minutes late,” to send an email fast. Or ask Siri to “Send Zoe a message,” and Siri will open a new Message and ask you what you want to say.

What is 18% of 87?

Need to figure some figures? Ask Siri. Siri will work out additions, subtractions, percentages — it can even perform currency calculations and measurement conversions on the fly.

What’s happening?

Siri will answer a question like, “What’s on my calendar” for tomorrow, today, a date, a specific day, or even a future day and time. This should make it much easier to schedule future appointments, just keep your diary up to date.

Where’s my next meeting?

This one should be self-explanatory.

Set up a meeting

You can ask Siri to set up a meeting with a named contact, just say something like, “Hey Siri, set up a meeting with Sacha at 11am on Friday.”

Siri will open up a Calendar item, confirm contact details, and ask you if you want this to go ahead. Once you’ve created your meeting, the invitee(s) will be sent an email asking them to join the event.

You can also add other people to meetings by saying something like, “Add Paola to my 11am meeting on Friday.”

Reschedule meeting

If you’re anything like me, then you will already be running late. Siri will help you reschedule a meeting. Just tell it, “Move my 11am meeting to 12.30pm,” for example.

Remind me later

Siri will remind you of things you happen to be looking at in apps, such as Mail, Notes or Safari. You can also ask Siri to remind you of something you are looking at at a defined future time, such as by saying, “Hey Siri, remind me of this email on Friday.”

What am I doing?

Do you use Reminders? You should because if you use these to (for example) list what you have to do each day, you can ask Siri to “Show my work to-do list.”

Flash of inspiration

You’re running down some street, and all of a sudden you get that flash of inspiration and manage to solve a business problem that’s been challenging you for weeks. You can’t stop, so try to commit the answer to memory — and probably forget it. It doesn’t need to be that way. Just tell Siri, “Take a Note of my brilliant idea,” and you can take a look later. This is even easier with AirPods: Just tap and talk, and eep running.

Life after Notes

Don’t forget, you can also ask Siri to open specific apps (such as Trello or Evernote) to take a note.

Hard of hearing

If Siri doesn’t hear you correctly, just say “Change it” and you can manually alter the question (just tap the small Edit button that appears). Or follow these tips to make Siri listen to you better.

These are just some of the ways Siri can help you become a little more productive as you go about your day. Do you use Siri to help you get things done? How do you use it? Please let me know via the usual socmed feeds.

