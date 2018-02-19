IT: It's not just a job, it's an epidemic

Pilot fish is working at a university's IT help desk when a student walks in with a laptop and a request.

"She asked us to help fix the keyboard and track pad on her laptop," says fish. "I asked, was anything spilled on the keyboard? Well, yeah, it got rained on.

"In communicating further and telling her she would have to order a new replacement keyboard, she proceeded to tell me that she also got sick and vomited on the keyboard.

"When asked why she did not feel the need to tell us earlier in the conversation, she said it was no big deal and has happened a few times, but this was the first time it quit working.

"Student left. Everything she touched went into the trash, and a lot of sanitizing wipes were used. I'm now printing out her picture and captioning it 'Typhoid Mary' and posting it behind the workbench."

