Time for a wake-up call...

This pilot fish supervises the IT help desk, so he's on the scene when one of his support techs takes a call that's very ordinary -- mostly.

"It was some normal problem like 'install this printer' or 'the computer forgot my password, please reset it,'" says fish.

"But at the end of the call, when they were discussing various things, the user happened to mention, very proudly, that she always turns off her computer at the end of the day every Friday, so it can get its updates over the weekend.

"The tech didn't have the heart to break the bad news to her. He just told her that was a good idea and to have a nice day."

