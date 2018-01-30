Email existentialism

IT pilot fish knows from experience that this particular user is guaranteed to cause a facepalm, but she answers the call anyway when the user asks for help locating a lost email.

"After remoting into the user's computer, I asked her for some details," says fish. "Then I attempted a search for the message in question.

"A couple of keywords later, the email was located in her Sent items.

"I then watched in horror as the user opened the sent message, hit Forward...and forwarded it to her own account.

"Apparently emails do not truly exist unless they are in the Inbox."

Get real -- send Sharky your true tale of IT life at sharky@computerworld.com. I'll lose the identifying details, and you'll score a sharp Shark shirt if I use it. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get Sharky's outtakes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.