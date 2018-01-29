You meet the nicest people in IT...

This IT department has a resident bully who doesn't hesitate to snipe at his co-workers -- including one he probably shouldn't be poking at, according to a pilot fish on the scene.

"Barney was a programming superstar," says fish. "He had a Ph.D. in astrophysics and had written articles on superstring theory and other cosmology problems. The man was brilliant as well as hard working. He'd routinely work 60 to 70 hours on a difficult programming problem. He saved the day on more than one occasion.

"Fred, on the other hand, was a good programmer but harassed other people in the department on a daily basis. When Barney had finally had enough of Fred's snotty, petulant, nasty remarks, he went to the director. Barney gave the director an ultimatum: 'Either Fred goes, or I go.'

"Fred was let go that afternoon.

"But the harassment didn't end there. Fred got an anonymous email account and sent Barney several vaguely threatening emails. We half-jokingly took bets on whether Fred would 'go postal' and actually try to assault Barney. Barney took precautions, including contacting law enforcement.

"The last I heard about Fred was he'd checked himself into a mental health institution for treatment."

Feed the Shark! Send me your true tale of IT life at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll snag a snazzy Shark shirt if I use it. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get Sharky's outtakes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.