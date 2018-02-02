8 lesser-known videoconferencing options for work

Services like Microsoft’s Skype for Business or Google Hangouts mean you no longer need to turn to a specialist conferencing provider to collaborate with distant colleagues “face to face.”

To get the best out of those services, or equivalents from dedicated conferencing providers, it does help to have some specialist equipment, though – especially if you want remote participants to have an all-around view of the conference table in home office.

We’ve taken a 360-degree look at some of the available options. Here are our favorites.