Little boxes, all the same

Pilot fish gets a trouble ticket to swap out a network switch at an office he's never been to. But he has the address and knows it's suite 211, so he's not worried about locating it.

"I arrive at the office complex, find the correct building and start trying doors," says fish.

"The first set is locked. I walk around the building to the next set. Two are locked and another one has a meeting in progress.

"About this time a woman walks toward the building, and I ask her where suite 211 is. She says, 'I don't know, but you can follow me through our office to the main hall if you want.'

"I follow her and get to the main hallway. As I start walking down it, I notice that the numbers are getting smaller.

"Then I turn around and see that I just walked out of suite 211..."

You've got a true tale of IT life, and Sharky's address hasn't changed -- it's still sharky@computerworld.com. Send me your story and you'll snag a snazzy Shark shirt if I use it. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get Sharky's outtakes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.