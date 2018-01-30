The reason iPhone X struggles to gain traction in the marketplace

After years of growth, why is the iPhone X struggling in the marketplace? Apple reinvented the smartphone space with the first iPhone 11 years ago. Now they are reinventing it again with their new iPhone X design. If the original iPhone was such a success over the last decade, why is this new design finding the path to growth so tough?

The reason is simple. The original iPhone was brand new. Users had no existing habits yet. When it all started, AT&T Mobility was the only carrier that carried the iPhone for several years. It started with only a few hundred apps left over from the Blackberry era but grew rapidly. Eventually every wireless carrier started to carry the device.

Back then, users did not have any preconceptions. They invested their time to learn something new. Today, they have been using the iPhone for more than a decade and have become very comfortable with it. It has become part of them. Every time iOS and the next iPhone was introduced, it always worked the same so customers never felt uneasy.

Why iPhone X sales are struggling

The iPhone X is different. It is very different. It makes many users feel uncomfortable. Sure, there are many users who love the change. However, there are many more who do not. There are so many who upgraded to the new design, only to be very dissatisfied. The word spread. That’s why iPhone X is not selling as fast as Apple had hoped.

It’s not just the iPhone X. Apple keeps stumbling in many ways. Battery-gate was another embarrassing mistake they made. Siri is another. Apple was the first into the market with Siri AI, but they are now losing ground to competitors like Google Home and Amazon Echo.

In fact, Siri is starting to get on the nerves of many users. Rather than just answering a question with information, it gives its opinion. And that is a negative opinion. Like when you ask about the weather, it says, Brrr, it’s cold. 50 degrees. All you want is the temperature, not Siri’s opinion about it.

Apple struggling with Siri, AI, battery-gate, iPhone X and more

Lately, item after item seems to be rubbing the user the wrong way. So, what’s the reason Apple redesigned the iPhone and created the iPhone X? Ask them and they will tell you it’s all about innovation. While that’s true, the real reason is, it’s all about growth.

The iPhone is the most important and most successful item Apple sells. It transformed the entire company and in fact the entire nation, even the entire world. When sales start to slow, they reinvent. They did it several years ago with the updated graphics screen and iOS. That was annoying, but at least the device still worked the same way.

This reinvention of the way you use the smartphone with the iPhone X is a much bigger step in a new direction. A step many users simply don’t like and don’t want. Sure, there are plenty who like it. So, it’s OK to continue with it, but not as a replacement to the traditional iPhone. It should be an addition to the iPhone line-up.

Many users don’t want to re-learn the iPhone

Many users simply do not want to learn a completely new way of using their iPhone. It’s a simple as that. They no longer want to invest the time for not real benefit. Apple must realize all users are not the same. There are many very young, very old and millions in between. There are various different levels of iPhone users.

This is something that Apple never seems to understand. They think like the Pied Piper, wherever they lead, users will follow. That may have been the case a decade ago. That may still be the case for a slice of the Apple user pie. But too many other users are independent and don’t think that way.

And that is the Apple mistake. The reason they are swinging and missing today. Apple needs to understand the marketplace changes and they are stuck in the mud. If they don’t open their eyes, the growth wave could pass them by, leaving them floating in stable water without growth. That will hurt them long-term and time and time again until they finally get it.

