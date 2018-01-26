How to set up your office for video conferencing

In today's collaborative work environment, it's becoming increasingly likely that you’re using video as an important tool for corporate meetings with colleagues or customers. You could be a remote employee sitting in on your company's weekly conference, or a salesperson who wants to promote your product to a potential client in another location, or a job seeker interviewing with an executive at a firm headquartered across the country. Whatever the reason, you'll want to look and sound your best.

How do you do that? It's actually not difficult — all it takes to project a professional appearance is a little preparation and some common sense. Whether you're having a one-to-one discussion or a one-to-many conference, here are a few tips and tricks that will put you at your ease when you're on-camera.

1. Check your lighting.

One of the most important things to get right is the lighting. The placement of the light source is key, says Terence Taylor, an independent video writer and producer. To begin with, "you don't want light behind you," he says, "because then you're just a silhouette. It's a common mistake."

You don't want a single bright light on one side either. "Everything on the other side of your face drops into dark," Taylor explains, "so you look like a film noir villain."