The blue-water metric

This IT manager pilot fish is usually one of the first people to get into the office in the morning -- and that gives him a heads-up on a recurring problem.

"Once each week, when I come in, I see that the water in the toilet is blue," fish says.

"Very often, on those days, I'll get a call from an employee that their computer and monitors won't power up. I ask them to check the color of the water in the restroom and if it is blue I know what the problem is.

"They normally tell me I'm nuts.

"But I'm not. The blue water indicates that the cleaning crew was in the night before. And this cleaning crew has a habit of either unplugging power strips or hitting an on/off switch on the power strip with a vacuum cleaner..."

