5 free and low-cost office suites that mean business

If you’re shopping around for productivity suites, the list of candidates may seem a little... short. It’s going to be Microsoft Office or Google G Suite, right? Well, not so fast. You do have choices — and they won’t break the bank.

If your organization is upgrading PCs, you may be looking to reduce the added costs of Office. Or maybe your firm isn’t ready to dive into Google’s web-based offerings — or buy into a subscription model. Regardless, several smaller software makers and open-source providers want your business.

Here we look at five no- or low-cost alternatives to Microsoft and Google, and compare how well they interoperate with Office files, allow collaboration, and help users get work done on mobile devices. Let’s see how they stack up.