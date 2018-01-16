See how much that helped?

Flashback to the 1980s, when this pilot fish at a big computer vendor is working on a team that's wiring hardware for some production equipment.

"It required very good vision and concentration, as we were wire-wrapping pins on the backplane to connect certain pins together, and we had to make sure we had the proper pin for the proper slot for the proper side of the module," says fish.

"As we were trying to wire the components, one my co-workers decided he wanted some music, so he turned on some hard rock -- loudly.

"All of a sudden, productivity dropped to near zero. There we were, trying to count the pins to wire: A, B, C, D, E, F, G, L...no no, A, B, C, H...no, no...A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H.

"After a morning of intense frustration and intense visual focus, we got him to turn the radio down.

"As we went out for lunch, another team member, who had been intently staring at the backplane pins too, said to the rest of us, 'Does that cupola on the building over there look fuzzy to you?'

"We all looked at the cupola Barney was pointing at, then looked at each other while realizing he would probably be needing glasses real soon."

Sharky needs your stories real soon too. Send me your true tales of IT life at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll snag a snazzy Shark shirt every time I use one. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get Sharky's outtakes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.