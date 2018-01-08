Just one more reason we, um, love HR

IT pilot fish's former co-worker is job hunting and asks fish for a favor: Will you let me use you as a reference?

"I was quite willing -- happy even -- to do so," says fish.

"He went through the normal interviewing and application process for one particular job. HR went through the normal reference-check process, where I was totally honest. He was hired and started the new job.

"A few weeks later, I got a call from a recruiter from that company. I was a bit surprised, because I had already given the reference and he'd started the job.

"But it turns out they weren't looking for a reference. They were trying to recruit his references.

"The recruiter called me during the day at work, which put me in a difficult situation -- my cubicle was not exactly a private place to hold a conversation.

"I ended up not pursuing a position with that company. I let my friend know what they had done, and it turned out that the company attempted to recruit every one of his references. That left a bad taste in all our mouths -- and left him a lot less happy with his new employer."

Make Sharky happy with your true tale of IT life. Send it to me at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll snag a snazzy Shark shirt if I use it. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get Sharky's outtakes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.