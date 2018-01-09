Cause and effect

A scheduled vulnerability scan is running in this big data center when, without warning, the storage farm is suddenly knocked out, reports an IT pilot fish on the scene.

"This scan checks all ports and protocols on the network for any exposures," fish says. "The scan had never affected the storage pool, but this time the Windows, Unix and mainframe storage farms completely shut down.

"The security guys said it obviously meant the storage was vulnerable and that the scans should continue. The storage team was saying they couldn't bring the storage back until the scans stopped.

"In the meantime, we had a major outage -- all servers, regardless of operating system, were down.

"Turns out they were both wrong. A hardware failure happened to occur at the same time as the scan, and the issue was not diagnosed properly."

