New year, same old problems

IT contractor pilot fish is counting his New Year's blessings -- one of which is that he manages to avoid many of the headaches that afflict his regular-payroll co-workers.

"I don't have to serve on the safety committee, or attend the mandatory donate-to-this-cause-payroll-deduction-kickoff meetings," fish says.

"I also get to hear a lot of the headaches regular employees have with the organization. One described his exit interview to me, where the HR person said, 'I'll know when things are getting better when I start getting different answers to these exit-interview questions.'

"Obviously, no one was listening to the complaints at any level. That must have been really frustrating."

