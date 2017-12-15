Better charts. Smarter lookups. Your Excel spreadsheets made better.

Are you scrolling through spreadsheets chasing data and destroying your eyes? Excel's Filter feature offers a better way.

Let’s say you want to see records for customers who spent more than $100,000 but less than $300,000 during a two-week period in March. Or maybe you are looking for all the invoices you sent one customer. Filter is your tool!

Here’s how:

Select the header row at the top of your data range, click Data and the Filter icon in the ribbon.

A down arrow control appears on the right edge of each cell in the top row.

Click on one of those arrows. A menu appears with a drop-down listing every value for cells in that column. You can select or deselect these using the checkboxes. These filters are context-savvy. So they let you sort or filter by name, date, number, text, or other attributes, depending on the type of data in the column.

Have fun! Display only records with customers whose names start with "O'" like O'Brien and O’Neill. Sort by color. You can even select and copy the visible records to another sheet for close inspection. To remove a filter, click the drop-down arrow, and click Clear Filter.