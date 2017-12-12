Those @#$%! spoilsports!

This pilot fish and his family vacation at a resort condominium for two weeks every year -- and getting an internet connection has been a longstanding challenge.

"Until a few years ago, a connection was only available in public buildings," says fish.

"But about five years ago, I discovered some unprotected Wi-Fi routers accessible near certain windows.

"Two years ago I came loaded for bear with a three-foot Yagi antenna and a super-sensitive Wi-Fi adapter. I turned on my laptop and found a signal -- a very strong signal...

"Turns out the resort had installed Wi-Fi in every unit! I was thrilled and disappointed at the same time."

