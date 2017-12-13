OK, now THAT'S the end!

This pilot fish is developing a series of training videos for a non-profit mental health organization, and he's pretty happy with the results.

"I created lessons for entering the system, setting up clients and entering client information, including family info, medicines, insurance and schools, as well as how to set up appointments and enter notes for treatment," says fish.

"During all that, I acquired a good working knowledge of how the clinicians conducted their therapy with clients."

When the content is done, fish adds all the necessary e-learning bells and whistles, including a menu to let users select the particular lessons they want or jump to any specific lesson, along with a quick-start guide and a "tips and tricks" section.

Then he demonstrates the final product to the stakeholders. At the end of the last slide of the final course, everyone praises his work.

Everyone except the department head, that is.

"She said, 'Why has the scroll bar at the bottom stopped before the end?' I told her that there was much more material that could be accessed, but the main material was concluded," fish says.

"Not acceptable, she said. People will be confused, thinking there is more to come."

Fish explains that the scroll bar doesn't actually matter -- at the slide she's seeing, the training is over. If trainees use the buttons for "tips and tricks" or the additional-training section, the scroll bar will move toward the end.

But the department head is adamant: On the last slide, the scroll bar must be all the way over on the right-hand side.

So it's back to work for fish -- but not a lot of work. He just moves the final slide to the very end of the training presentation, so that it follows the "tips and tricks" and other extra material. But he sets up the presentation to skip over that bonus material unless an appropriate button is clicked.

"At the next review of my work, I didn't have them focus on the scroll bar, as they'd see a big jump from midpoint to the end when we hit the last slide," says fish.

"But when we did hit that last slide, they were all happy that the scroll bar was all the way to the right. Sign-off, final check, job finished."

