Priorities

There's a major system failure in this data center, and it's all-hands-on-deck for everybody in IT, according to a consultant pilot fish who's been through this before.

"I'm willing to help as best I can," fish says. "In order to be viewed as a team player, you have to stick around — it doesn't matter if you're contributing or only sitting there available.

"But after about 30 minutes of just being in reserve, I approached the manager in charge: 'Hey, I'm just sitting here burning billable hours. Do you want me to remain here? I'm reachable and can dial in if needed, but...'

"He did a quick check with the rest of the team to find out if they needed me — and then told me, 'No, head on out, we'll call you if we need you.'"

