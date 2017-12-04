It all connects up eventually

Pilot fish is testing a new IT business management system for his company, and decides to have a little fun while he's at it.

"I had access to the development environment to work out the purchasing process," says fish. "I'd log in, create a purchase order, work it through the process and then log in to the dev environment as my boss to see how it worked from her side of it.

"I decided to be funny and -- pretending to be her -- denied my test purchase requests with replies that, well, even she wouldn't say. Since the dev environment didn't have an email server, those denials would just stay in there and go nowhere.

"Until one of the knuckleheads on a different team decided to connect the dev server to the production network. And the dev solution suddenly found itself an email server.

"I received a blast of bellicosity from my boss -- and it took me a few minutes to realize that all those 'jokes' I had written were now being sent. Luckily, they were all to me..."

