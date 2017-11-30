Throwback Thursday: Fringes with benefits

This pilot fish is updating the company's intranet welcome page with information from the HR department.

"It's a Word document regarding updates to our 401(k) program, with a link where employees can visit to update their own investment allocations," says fish.

"When I move my mouse over the link, I notice the 'CTRL + click to follow link.' I do so, and go back to another window where I was working."

But when fish finally glances at his Web browser to look at the 401(k) information, he gets a shock: Instead of information on a retirement plan, it's a page of scantily clad women and links to pornographic Web sites.

He goes back to the Word document. The URL looks fine -- it's the correct domain for the company's pension-plan provider. But when fish rolls the mouse over the link, it shows up with "www.xxxxxxx.com" as the address.

He can guess how it probably happened -- a placeholder address got changed in the visible text but not in the link.

But it's still not what he expects -- especially coming from HR.

Fish chuckles, "I wonder what kind of 401(k) program we decided to switch to!"

