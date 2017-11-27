Sometimes just drop the good-natured ribbing, OK?

It's just a few years ago, and this small Canadian tech startup is running critically low on cash, reports a pilot fish on the scene.

"Fortunately, thanks in part to the work of our Business Development Officer -- an American, who works for us remotely -- we may be able to secure investment from a German firm," fish says.

"There's a slight wrinkle, in that the firm wants to send some representatives over to make sure we're a valid business and not a fly-by-night operation. Our office is far from professional looking, but we do what we can to spruce the place up. The business development guy even flies up from the States to help, and to meet the investors in person.

"The big day comes, and our CEO and business development guy welcome the two representatives into our humble office. The CEO introduces his companion to them, playfully adding, 'He's American, but we don't hold that against him.'

"The business development guy smirks and retorts to the CEO, 'If it weren't for us, you'd all be speaking German now.'

"Unsurprisingly, that firm doesn't invest in us..."

