It's all about wrist management

It's a busy time at this big software vendor when a must-fix bug report comes in on a legacy product, reports a pilot fish on the inside.

"Our system was very stable and we were making great strides at adding functionality to our new product," fish says. "No one wanted to take the time to go back and fix an old problem.

"The issue was not actually coding the fix, but following the old release process. That was going to be very time consuming.

"After many efforts, we couldn't convince management that the issue should be closed with no plans to fix.

"Two developers were identified as candidates to fix the problem. The first was the former owner of the code, and the other was the tech lead. Both knew the system and the old release processes. Each gave good arguments on why the other person should perform the work.

"There was no way either individual was going to volunteer for the task. It needed to be decided by upper management.

"The director, knowing both developers were former collegiate wrestlers, decided that a competition was in order. The loser would have to fix the bug.

"The two developers sat across from each other in the manager's cube, locked hands and arm-wrestled for the right to be excused from fixing the bug.

"After a grueling arm-wrestling match, the younger developer -- who everyone thought was stronger -- was tasked with fixing the bug. The wiser and more senior developer went back to work on the new features."

Feed the Shark! No, not just leftover turkey -- send me your true tales of IT life at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll get a stylish Shark shirt every time I use one. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get Sharky's outtakes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.