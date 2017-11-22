If you need some practice buying stuff before the big day (Black Friday), Amazon has released a boat load of deals in these days leading up to it. What we've done here is simply filtered their list of current deals down to the tech categories we care about, and only the deals $25 or less with 4 or 5 star ratings. Discounted USB cords, chargers, phone accessories, BlueTooth speakers, splitters, and other gadgets. Here it is: An impulse shopper's dream/nightmare. Note: Scroll down past the "featured deals" to where the lists really starts. Enjoy!

This story, "Pre-Friday Deals: Amazon's Highest Rated Tech Deals Under $25 - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect .