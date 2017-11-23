41 cool and useful IFTTT applets

The name is clunky: "If This, Then That." The acronym, IFTTT, is awkward to say – “ift,” as in “shift” without the “sh.” But who are we to complain about a free service that connects otherwise unconnected services to automate our chores?

Want to automatically save articles you’ve liked on Twitter to Pocket? There’s an IFTTT applet for that. In fact, there are millions of IFTTT applets (also known as recipes) in existence. And if you don’t see one you want, just roll your own. As long as the service, such as Gmail, Evernote, Dropbox, or Slack, supports IFTTT applets, you’re good to go.

Here are 41 ready-made IFTTT applets to get you started.