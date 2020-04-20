15 power user tips for Microsoft Teams

A latecomer to the group chat scene, Microsoft Teams has become a powerful corporate collaboration application. Because it’s included with most Office 365 business subscriptions, many companies already own it and are turning to it as they get up to speed with a fully remote workforce in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Like other chat tools, Teams lets you set up multiple channels (discussion areas) for your team, share and store files, and conduct live voice and video meetings. As part of Office 365, Teams integrates well with other Microsoft apps and services like Word, OneNote, Planner, and SharePoint. Indeed, Microsoft is in the process of replacing Skype for Business with Teams as the primary communications client in Office 365.

If you need help getting started with Teams, see our Microsoft Teams cheat sheet. Once you’ve mastered the basics, try the following tips to get more out of this powerful collaboration tool.

Note: This article focuses mainly on the Teams desktop app for Windows or Mac. There are also Teams apps for Android and iOS, as well as a web app. But these apps emphasize chatting without a lot of the advanced features of their desktop counterparts.

Taking control of the interface