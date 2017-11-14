Don't worry -- we've got this for you!

This company's business includes software and services for automating the business side of law offices, reports an IT pilot fish there.

"One of our genius managers decided to offer our customers a deal where, if they couldn't figure out how to get data from a required IRS form into the electronic format themselves, we would take care of the problem for them," fish says.

"And we'd do it for free.

"For some reason, one week later, one of our conference rooms was stuffed to the ceiling with boxes and boxes full of paperwork that needed to be transcribed from the paper forms into our computer and submitted to the IRS as an electronic file.

"Never offer anything free to a bunch of lawyers..."

