You want the job done? Just don't look...

IT pilot fish works at a facility where one communications cabinet is high on a warehouse wall, safely above the reach of any passing forklift.

"We had a nice big aluminum triple-extension ladder, so we could access the cabinet," says fish.

"Then the rules changed, and use of the ladder was forbidden unless you had a Height Permit. Any task where both feet left the floor surface needed a Height Permit. No more sitting on a desk to chew the fat!

"Height Permits were issued only to those with an official Working At Height certification.

"Guess whose application to obtain such a qualification was refused?

"And when the lamp in the ceiling-mounted projector failed in the big conference room, guess who had to send all the meeting attendees outside and lock the door?

"That way, nobody in that group of Health and Safety Trainers saw how I managed to change it. I didn't have a Height Permit or a Lone Working Permit, but everybody forgot to notice."

