Mingis on Tech: The iPhone X – best phone for business, or best phone ever?

When it comes to mobile devices, companies tend to like three things: solid security, ease-of-management and low cost.

With Apple's iPhone X, it looks like you can check off two of those three items. The phone's cutting-edge Face ID authentication system really does work. iOS 11 is easy to manage and inherently secure. But that last one – price – is a big one. The iPhone X starts at $999 for the 64GB model and goes to $1,149 for the 256GB version.

And that's not even counting the now-even-pricier Apple Care, which sets you back another $199.

Even so, our tech trio of mobile device experts – Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis, freelance writer Michael deAgonia (who's reviewing the iPhone X for Computerworld), and Macworld writer Michael Simon – just couldn't stop gushing about Apple's newest phone.

What would you expect from three people who each got up before 3 a.m. on Oct. 27 to order an iPhone X for delivery on the first day it was available: Nov. 3. (They all succeeded, by the way.)

Consider yourself forwarned. But if you want to find out why they all decided this is the best phone period, take a listen to our podcast.

For the audio-only version, click play (or catch up on all earlier episodes) below. Or you can find us on iTunes, where you can download each episode and listen at your leisure.

Happy listening, and please, send feedback or suggestions for future topics to us. We'd love to hear from you.