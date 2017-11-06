Definitely NOT the kind of backup we had in mind

Flashback to the 1980s, when this hospital has put its data center in the basement, according to an IT operations pilot fish on the scene.

"One day I'm checking the Cat 3 wiring we use for terminals, which runs under the floor panels in the computer room," says fish. "I notice the drainage opening in the floor for the cooling unit. It's an open drain.

"Turns out it's not a dedicated drain, and it's interconnected with the rest of the wing's sewer lines. I follow procedure and voice my concerns about this up the chain of command.

"I eventually get the bottom line: They cannot dedicate the line just for the computer room, and it is against the building code to install a flap valve to prevent any backflow.

"Six years later, the cooling unit is replaced by an outdoor unit. I request that they cap the drain. Response: too much of an expense.

"Two months after that, some unidentified party flushes latex gloves down the line, three floors up. That results in the pipes almost bursting from the backflow -- and the computer room is now flooded with sewage.

"But it's no longer my concern because I'm now in applications."

