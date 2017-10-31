3 iPhone X hands-on video reviews push Apple at new audiences

Apple hopes the iPhone X will set the standard for the next ten years of smartphone development, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Apple chose to push beyond traditional tech tastemakers by giving up-and-coming video bloggers a chance to look at the device.

One step beyond

Breaking into new circles is part of what Apple needs the new iPhone to achieve. You see, the device isn’t only aimed at technologists and existing iPhone users, it is also targeted at every other person on the planet.

Cisco notes that video accounted for 73 percent of all Internet traffic last year.

The new breed video bloggers are crafting their own new and diverse audiences, are made by people with diverse backgrounds, and appeal to the digital natives Apple knows it must connect with to maintain its message across the next decade. They are also widely shared.

I also suspect Apple has made the decision to extend into different media because it is as sick as I am of the cynical nihilism and snark that seems to define some tech journalism.

This means Apple’s decision to enable these young video bloggers makes a huge amount of sense, particularly as it continues to work to drive home the message that technology without purpose is pretty meaningless.

Sure, Apple’s iPhones host the fastest processors on the planet, but it’s what you do with those processors that counts. This optimistic message doesn’t always make it past the tech press gatekeepers.

I’ve watched some of these iPhone hands-on videos. I can’t pretend I’ve seen them all – more seem to be appearing quite rapidly, and I don’t have a list of the people Apple has been working with, but I think these are among the most interesting.

Booredatwork.com

Possibly my favorite of this crop of vBlogs, I felt that it covered a lot of ground and I particularly enjoyed the side-by-side comparisons which really showed the difference between traditional iPhones and the new X.

UrAvgConsumer

This one offers a particularly useful look at Face ID, including how to set it up. “It’s just as fast as Touch ID,” the review assures. It also takes a deep look at the iPhone gestures (I’ve got a good guide to those here). Like most of the video reviews it spends a lot of time on Animojis, I’ve explained here why you should take those seriously.

Highsnobiety

I think this one’s worth watching if you want to get a sense of what it is like to use the new device, as so much of the video shows its various functions in use.

SoldierKnowsBest

I updated to add this one, an excellent all-round glimpse at the device, I found the demonstration of the different gestures particularly useful.

Alex Knoll

Finally, I liked that The Ellen Show asked 12-year old app developer, Alex Knoll to take a look at the new iPhone. While I learned very little about the device, I liked Knoll and the clip features a cameo appearance from Apple CEO, Tim Cook. Watch it here.

Have you seen any iPhone X video blogs you think I should have included here? Please let me know.

