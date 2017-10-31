Betcha that nowadays she ALWAYS backs things up

It's the days before PCs have arrived at the company where this pilot fish works, which means users who work with computer software are doing it via dumb terminals.

"I received a call from an end user telling me her terminal was dead," says fish. "I walked over to her desk and found a bad power supply.

"I said I would return with another terminal shortly. She asked how to get her information out of the dead terminal.

"It's not in there, I told her. Her agitated reply: 'Where did it go?!?'

"She refused to believe my explanation until I took her to the computer room and showed her the mainframe."

