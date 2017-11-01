10 obscure (but useful) desktop Linux distros

The operating system Linus Torvalds created has become so popular that it has more peculiar offshoots than the Star Trek universe has fan fiction novels. You’ve heard of the big ones – Ubuntu, Red Hat and Fedora, to name a few – but there are strange, lesser-known versions worth pondering, even if only to shake your head in astonishment.

Still, don’t dismiss them out of hand. Almost all of these obscure and lesser known variants were created to fill a specific need. They may seem bizarre, but you may one day need a Satanic operating system – or one that will get your tweener daughter psyched about Linux. Or maybe you have a specific technical need one of these can easily fill.

More importantly, these demonstrate the extraordinary power, flexibility and customization features of Linux, an operating system that can be tweaked and packaged up for wildly diverse users, from kids to the religious, to crime scene investigators to musicians.