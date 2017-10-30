There's hard, and then there's HARD

Winter is coming, and this company is planning a major systems upgrade, reports an IT pilot fish on the scene.

"Our IT director was adamant that we set a 'hard' deadline for the upgrade," fish says. "He scheduled a number of interdepartmental meetings to make sure there was buy-in across the company.

"However, his deadline was also the middle of winter, during cold and flu season.

"But he pushed everyone and got the hard deadline that he wanted.

"The week prior to the launch, he came down with the flu and was hospitalized for three days -- and his 'hard' deadline was quietly pushed back two weeks."

