10 ways we’ll move beyond the keyboard

If you’ve had a recent chat with Apple’s Siri, Microsoft’s Cortana or Google Assistant (“Ok Google”), you may have noticed that speech recognition has gotten very good, very quickly. Even those automated customer service phone lines are getting less infuriating. How’d that happen, anyway?

The short answer: artificial intelligence. Dedicated machine-learning systems have made huge advances in speech recognition by constantly chewing on colossal amounts of data — digitally recorded conversations and dictations — and looking for patterns. Industry heavyweights such as Google and Apple are developing A.I.’s that sift through years of audio recordings, which in turn allow their proprietary algorithms to predict what you’re trying to say. The basic approach is similar to predictive functions in email or text apps.

Combined with improved microphone technology, these algorithms have made efficient and accurate voice recognition a reality. You can expect this rapidly improving input system to largely dictate (heh) how we communicate with our computers in coming years. Smartphone assistants and tabletop smart speakers such as the Amazon Echo and the Apple HomePod are just the beginning.