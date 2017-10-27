Terrifying tech to haunt your Halloween

You may be too old to fear monsters, but have you thought about how scary our technological, always connected, 21st century world has become?

We have. Sophisticated hackers, the dark side of IoT, undead malware, botnets and autonomous vehicles taken over by hackers. It’s enough to make you want to scurry back to the 20th century.

It turns out that our enthusiasm for ever-smarter devices and autonomous technologies may well have opened a gateway big enough to threaten both privacy and security.

If you want to be terrified for Halloween, don't waste your time worrying about monsters that don't exist. Focus on the high-tech ones that do.