23% off APC 600VA 7-outlet Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) with USB Charging - Deal Alert

The APC Back-UPS BE600M1 provides instant battery power to your critical electronics when the power goes out, keeping you connected and available both personally and professionally. Designed specifically to enhance the features that matter most to you, including more runtime, more battery backup outlets, and a USB port for charging convenience, the BE600M1 is also smaller and lighter than the previous model. APC's BE600M1 offers guaranteed surge and lightning protection for attached devices.  When the power goes out, the APC BE600M1 will power critical devices including home networking equipment; allowing you to maintain your internet connection. This allows you to work productively, avoid the loss of valuable data, and safely shut down equipment. It currently averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 4,400 people on Amazon (read reviews), where its list price of $74.99 has been reduced 23% to $57.49.

At a Glance

  • APC BE600M1 Back-UPS 600VA 7-outlet Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) with USB Charging Port

    $57.49 MSRP $74.99
    View
    on Amazon
