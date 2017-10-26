News Analysis

Mingis on Tech: Thumbs ups (and downs) for Win 10 Fall Creators Update

If you don't yet have the latest version of Windows 10, you eventually will. Preston Gralla details what to look for – and look out for – in Fall Creators Update.

Mingis on Tech: Thumbs up (and down) for Windows 10 Creator Update
If you don't yet have the latest version of Windows 10, you eventually will. Computerworld's Windows expert, Preston Gralla, details what to look for – and look out for – in Fall Creators Update.
With Windows 10 Fall Creators Update now rolling out to PCs worldwide, it's a good time to look at some of what's new and improved, and what's not. 

With that in mind, Computerworld's Windows expert, Preston Gralla, offers up his thoughts after spending time with the updated OS for his recent review. 

It's not the most exciting Windows update to come along, Gralla tells Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis. But it does offer a retinue of improved security features, along with better OneDrive integration for file access on demand.

Both of those features get a thumbs-up from Gralla.

On the downside, there's...Edge. The company's browser continues to slide, losing ground mainly to Google Chrome. That alone should have been enough incentive for Microsoft to try and bolster the browser with more (and better) extensions. But it didn't.

That, and a lack of continuity/handoff features like those Apple offers for Macs and iOS devices, are disappointments in what is overall a solid Windows 10 upgrade. Those shortcomings get two thumbs down.

The final verdict? Despite those missed opportunities, Gralla said Fall Creators Update remains a worthwhile update because of the security improvements alone.

For an audio podcast only, click play (or catch up on all episodes) below. Or you can now find us on iTunes, where you can download each episode and listen at your leisure.

Happy listening, and please, send feedback or suggestions for future topics to us. We'd love to hear from you.

Ken Mingis is Executive Editor, News & Strategy at Computerworld.

