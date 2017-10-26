Mingis on Tech: Thumbs ups (and downs) for Win 10 Fall Creators Update

With Windows 10 Fall Creators Update now rolling out to PCs worldwide, it's a good time to look at some of what's new and improved, and what's not.

With that in mind, Computerworld's Windows expert, Preston Gralla, offers up his thoughts after spending time with the updated OS for his recent review.

It's not the most exciting Windows update to come along, Gralla tells Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis. But it does offer a retinue of improved security features, along with better OneDrive integration for file access on demand.

Both of those features get a thumbs-up from Gralla.

On the downside, there's...Edge. The company's browser continues to slide, losing ground mainly to Google Chrome. That alone should have been enough incentive for Microsoft to try and bolster the browser with more (and better) extensions. But it didn't.

That, and a lack of continuity/handoff features like those Apple offers for Macs and iOS devices, are disappointments in what is overall a solid Windows 10 upgrade. Those shortcomings get two thumbs down.

The final verdict? Despite those missed opportunities, Gralla said Fall Creators Update remains a worthwhile update because of the security improvements alone.

