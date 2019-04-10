Windows 10 update (and retirement) calendar: Mark these dates

Microsoft's shift to Windows-as-a-service (WaaS) for Windows 10 yielded a repetitive, predictable schedule of version release and support expiration dates for the operating system.

In theory, anyway. In reality, Microsoft keeps rearranging, rejiggering and repositioning Windows 10's support and update practices. Last year, Microsoft monkeyed with 10's arrival and departure itinerary by extending support for Enterprise and Education to 30 months. More recently, the company said it would soon let Windows 10 Home users decide when to download and install feature upgrades.

"[The new] 'Download and install now' option provides users a separate control to initiate the installation of a feature update on eligible devices with no known key blocking compatibility issues," wrote Microsoft executive Mike Fortin in an April 4 post to a company blog.

With that option set to show up in late May on Windows 10 1803 and Windows 10 1809 (and thus control of some sort in everybody's hands), it's now time for consumers to pay attention to impending dates, just like business customers and IT personnel have been since Windows 10's opening days.

Everyone should be marking the calendar with the important Windows events. To keep up with 10's WaaS schedule, pencil in these dates.

April 9, 2019