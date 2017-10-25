There's always a reason to celebrate, and Amazon does it with discounts, often times on their own devices. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Kindle, and also Halloween, Amazon has once again activated a limited time discount on their Kindle e-reader and Fire tablet devices. Amazon's devices are packed with features and are suitable low cost alternatives to other high priced devices on the market. If you've been thinking about an e-reader or tablet for yourself, or for the family, consider these deals:

Kindle 10th Anniversary Sale, active until 10/25 @ 9PM ET

$30 off Kindle https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ZV9PXP2

$30 off Paperwhite https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00OQVZDJM

$30 off Voyage https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00IOY8XWQ

$30 off Kindle for Kids Bundle https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06WWHW5LD

Fire Tablet Halloween Promotion, 10/22 12AM ET to 10/28 11:59PM ET

$20 off Fire Kids Edition https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01J90MSDS

$30 off Fire HD 8 Kids Edition https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01J94SBEY

$50 off Fire Kids Edition 2-pack https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073VVC94R

$80 off Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 2-pack https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072BYGPPZ

This story, "Amazon Discounts Kindle and Fire Devices Once Again, For a Limited Time - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect .