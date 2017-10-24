The obvious solution: more managers!

Pilot fish and his wife are both software engineers, but at different companies -- with their own management issues.

"Her company had an aging in-house Windows application used in their labs that was in dire need of being brought up to date," says fish.

"The software team started work on piecemeal upgrades using .NET features that were not possible in the original software.

"During regular status reporting to the big shots, it came out that the team had some initial difficulties to overcome in getting the newer .NET-based components to play well with the legacy code.

"The team told the management group that there had been some learning curve and additional layering involved in integrating managed and unmanaged code.

"Responded one of the high-level management types: 'What's this unmanaged code you're talking about?'"

Sharky just manages to find a new true tale of IT life every weekday. Help me out by sending me your story at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll snag a snazzy Shark shirt if I use it. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get your daily dose of out-takes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.