In fairness, that's really just being thorough

IT manager pilot fish gets a call from a user whose PC screen is getting pretty difficult to read, and she wants to make sure she's dealing with the problem correctly.

"She told me she decided it needed to be cleaned, so she got some alcohol wipes to use on it," says fish.

"She was running two terminal emulation sessions on her PC, so she switched to terminal session A and wiped down the screen.

"Then she switched to her second terminal session, and wiped the screen down again..."

