11 smart browser alternatives to Safari for iOS

Chances are your corporate IT policy dictates which browser you use on your laptop or desktop. On your iPhone, though, you may be free to choose a more exotic browser. So we've rounded up 11 Safari alternatives – some talkative, some secretive – for Apple's iOS. Just remember that, although you can install as many browsers as you like on your iPhone, there's no way to change the default browser in iOS. When you tap on a link in an email or a social networking app, it's always Safari that's going to open it. Apple also requires developers to use the same Webkit rendering engine as Safari to display web pages on screen, so iOS web browsers are really all just Webkit in a different wrapper. Check out how different some of these wrappers are.